2800 W. 35th St.

Austin, TX 78703



Neighborhood: Tarrytown

Style: Contemporary

Square footage: 3,719

Beds: 4

Baths: 4

Price: $2,375,000

The lowdown: Situated in the heart of Tarrytown, just minutes from downtown and Lake Austin, this stunning custom home offers the ultimate Austin lock-and-leave lifestyle. Built by the renowned Joseph Builders, the home offers timeless sensibility, craftsmanship, and soft modernism. Quality is at the core of every finish, and high-design details permeate the house.

Amenities such as an elevator and three-car garage are unique for this low-maintenance home. The interior offers everyday elegance and functionality with spaces that effortlessly flow. Anchored by a stunning barrel-ceiling hallway, the primary suite has a cozy fireplace and a private covered balcony. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen roots itself around the lovely dining and living room.

Outdoors, the sublime space offers an ideal setting for a wide range of experiences: hosting casual yet sophisticated gatherings with loved ones, relaxing with morning yoga, tending to the integrated vegetable gardens, and enjoying evening sunsets.

---

This home is on the market with Tarek Morshed of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty. Click here to see more photos, details, and to contact the agent.