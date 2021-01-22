Mexican steakhouse selects prime Texas spot for first U.S. location

Next week, Texas will say olá to a new Brazilian steakhouse. Bovino’s Churrascaría, a Mexican restaurant mini chain, will open its first U.S. location in San Antonio on Tuesday, January 26.

Located in the city's tony Shops at La Cantera, the all-you-can-eat steakhouse offers a buffet of prime cuts, along with specials such as ceviche, paella, cold cuts, jumbo shrimp, lobster, oysters, octopus, salads, gourmet cheeses and pastas, as well as breads and savory desserts. A full-service bar helps round out the experience, compete with cocktail and wine and beer menus.

Its entrance into San Antonio is a first for Grupo Bovino, the restaurant group that owns Bovino’s Churrascaría. In 2009, it opened its first Bovino's location in Cancun and later opened in Playa del Carmen.

Both have become popular tourist destinations for the resort towns. Heading into the Shops at La Cantera, Bovino’s Churrascaría has the chance to pivot from a tourist stop to more of a local favorite.

“We are thrilled to have found the ideal environment for our concept at The Shops at La Cantera. Its open-air lifestyle with retail and lush surroundings is a destination that caters to locals and tourists,” says Dev Bassnet, general manager for Bovinos, San Antonio, in a January 20 release.

Interiors at the first American location will harken to the restaurant's Mexican roots, including brick walls, dark wood, and "a mix of contemporary and traditional décor combine to offer sophisticated ambience for dining indoors or out."

In anticipation of the pandemic, Bovino’s Churrascaría will limit its famed buffet, instead serving guests tableside. Tables will be spaced out and masks required in accordance with local and state regulations. Extensive sanitation measures will also be taken, the restaurant said, including behind-the-scenes areas as well as high-touch surfaces.

For reservations, contact Bovino’s at 210-721-7754 or go online. Also available will be takeout and curbside options.