H-E-B opens select Austin stores on Wednesday as winter storm blasts region

H-E-B is reopening some stores with very limited hours on Wednesday, February 17, following the second in a series of brutal winter storms blasting through Austin.

The Texas grocery chain operates dozens of stores in the Austin-Round Rock metro area, 23 of which will remain closed. Those that are open will be operate from noon to 5 pm. Find a full list of Austin locations here.

The following stores will remain closed on February 17, according to H-E-B:

183 & Lakeline Drive

620 & 2222

Seventh Street & Pleasant Valley Road

Spicewood Springs & 183

Wells Branch Parkway & 1825

Slaughter Lane & Menchaca Road

Riverside Drive & South Pleasant Valley

183 & 290

FM1431 & 183

North Lamar Boulevard & Rundberg Lane

Parmer Lane & McNeil Drive

Parmer Lane & I35

Anderson Lane & 620

South Congress Avenue & I-35 (Southpark Meadows)

Stores in the Central Texas towns of Elgin, Taylor, Plugerville, Leander, Kingsland, Hutto, Marble Falls, and Luling are also closed.

Additionally, Central Market, which is also owned by H-E-B, is closing its Westgate location today. Its North Lamar location will be open from noon to 6 pm.

Both H-E-B and Central Market are limiting their curbside and delivery hours. H-E-B and Favor's Senior Support Line will also be closed on February 17.

"At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," the grocer said in a Wednesday morning release. "For the safety of our Partners and customers, H-E-B will temporarily modify hours of operation. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible."