Home » Restaurants + Bars
Winter Weather Watch

H-E-B opens select Austin stores on Wednesday as winter storm blasts region

H-E-B opens select Austin stores on Wednesday as storm blasts region

By
H-E-B MacGregor Market
H-E-B is opening limited stores in Austin today. Photo by Dave Rossman

H-E-B is reopening some stores with very limited hours on Wednesday, February 17, following the second in a series of brutal winter storms blasting through Austin.

The Texas grocery chain operates dozens of stores in the Austin-Round Rock metro area, 23 of which will remain closed. Those that are open will be operate from noon to 5 pm. Find a full list of Austin locations here.

The following stores will remain closed on February 17, according to H-E-B:

  • 183 & Lakeline Drive
  • 620 & 2222
  • Seventh Street & Pleasant Valley Road
  • Spicewood Springs & 183
  • Wells Branch Parkway & 1825
  • Slaughter Lane & Menchaca Road
  • Riverside Drive & South Pleasant Valley 
  • 183 & 290
  • FM1431 & 183
  • North Lamar Boulevard & Rundberg Lane
  • Parmer Lane & McNeil Drive
  • Parmer Lane & I35
  • Anderson Lane & 620
  • South Congress Avenue & I-35 (Southpark Meadows)

Stores in the Central Texas towns of Elgin, Taylor, Plugerville, Leander, Kingsland, Hutto, Marble Falls, and Luling are also closed.

Additionally, Central Market, which is also owned by H-E-B, is closing its Westgate location today. Its North Lamar location will be open from noon to 6 pm.

Both H-E-B and Central Market are limiting their curbside and delivery hours. H-E-B and Favor's Senior Support Line will also be closed on February 17.

"At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," the grocer said in a Wednesday morning release. "For the safety of our Partners and customers, H-E-B will temporarily modify hours of operation. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible."

Read These Next
Bufalina
One of Austin's best pizzerias closing original location after 7 years
Sway West Lake Hills
Groundbreaking Austin eatery closes after sale of original location
Stay Gold_Austin bar
7 things to know in Austin food now: Popular east side dive bar closes