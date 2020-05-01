H-E-B fires up new restrictions on meat for Austin shoppers during COVID-19

No bones about it, Texans love their meat. After removing all restrictions of food purchases earlier this week, H-E-B is once again reinstating limits on the number of meat products customers can buy during a shopping trip.

Effective immediately, shoppers in the Austin area and Central Texas must adhere to following rules:

Ground beef — limit 2 packages

— limit 2 packages Beef, chicken, pork, turkey — limit 2 packages, combined total (not two of each)

As for non-food items, the following products remain restricted:

Acetaminophen — 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

— 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC) H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger — Limit 1

— Limit 1 H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct — Limit 2

— Limit 2 Baby wipes — 2 items

— 2 items Disinfecting and antibacterial sprays — 2 items

— 2 items Disinfecting and antibacterial wipes — 2 items

— 2 items Trial and travel size disinfecting and antibacterial sprays/wipes — 2 items

— 2 items Liquid bleach — 2 items

— 2 items Hand sanitizer — 4 items

— 4 items Hand soap — 4 items

— 4 items Aloe Vera — 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)

— 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living) Hydrogen peroxide — 2 items

— 2 items Rubbing (Isopropyl) alcohol/swabs — 2 items

— 2 items First-aid and cleaning gloves — 2 items

— 2 items Masks — 2 items

In addition to San Antonio, the above restrictions are also applicable in the San Antonio, Gulf Coast, and Border areas and certain West and North Texas towns.

Houston, as well as Abilene, Big Spring, Burleson, Cleburne, Granbury, Hudson Oaks, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Waxahachie have different meat restrictions. In those areas, quantities are larger.

"To help protect the supply chain in Texas, we’ve implemented temporary purchase limits on certain items," the company said. "Limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers. Our stores are in strong supply and we continue to restock products daily."

These limits do not apply to Central Market, which H-E-B also owns.

H-E-B began implementing purchase limits earlier in March as COVID-19 concerns led some customers to "panic purchase." Despite assurances that its stores were well-stocked, certain products sold out at H-E-Bs across the state.

In addition to the above restrictions, H-E-B's ban on accepting certain returns also remains in place. See those items here.