Hill Country restaurant ponies up new 2-acre dog park alongside eatery

The Boerne restaurant Dog & Pony Grill is living up to its name (the first part, at least) with the opening of its new 2-acre dog park on Friday, June 5.

The park joins the eatery's large outdoor dining area, stage and dance floor, and basketball court. Water troughs are placed along the inside and outside perimeters of the new park, and shared toys and doggy treats are available for canine visitors.

"It's in the name!" says Dog & Pony operating partner Brandon Fuller in a release. "We work hard to make Dog & Pony a great place for the people of Boerne and it's really exciting to be able to extend that welcome to the dogs of Boerne, too. No promises for the ponies, though."

To enter, dogs must be five months or older, spayed or neutered, current with all vaccinations, flea and tick-free, and friendly with other dogs and people.

Single-use full-day passes are $5 per dog, with monthly and annual passes available for $10 and $100, respectively.

"We're looking forward to seeing the dog park get more and more use as the year goes on," says said Fuller. "We're all dog lovers here, so it's nice to finally be dog-friendly."

The Dog & Pony Grill is open now and continuing its live music on the outside stage. The company says that restaurant staff are practicing social distancing while taking care to keep the restaurant's kitchen and public areas clean and sanitized.

Locally owned and operated, it's located at 1481 S. Main St. near downtown Boerne in the Hill Country.