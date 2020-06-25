Texas kolache chain closes 2 Austin dining rooms in response to COVID-19 surge

A Houston-based kolache chain is closing more than two dozen locations in response to the spreading coronavirus.

Effective immediately, dining rooms and restrooms at all corporate-owned Kolache Factory restaurants will be closed.

According to a release, the move affects 27 Kolache Factory locations in Texas, Kansas, and Indiana, all of which are corporate-owned.

That includes two locations in Austin area:

3706 N. Lamar Blvd.

4101 West Parmer Ln. #A

Kolache Factory remains open for business but for takeout; customers are encouraged to order online at kolachefactorytogo.com.

The company was founded in 1982 in Houston by John and Jerri Banks, who wanted to create an option for breakfast "on the run," although their pastries are now a go-to for business meetings, and other meal-time action including lunch and afternoon snacks.

The chain closed all dining rooms on March 16 as part of the initial shutdown. They reopened at 50 percent capacity on June 12.

"But here we are two weeks later and things are moving in the wrong direction, so they are closing again," a spokesperson says. "Health and safety first!"

Dramatic surges of COVID-19 cases that are taking place in Texas are what prompted the shutdown.

"With the surge we are seeing right now in our country, we are taking the preemptive step of shutting down dining rooms at all corporate-owned locations, so we can protect our customers and employees as much as possible, encourage social distance, and continue serving our communities fresh made kolaches,” says Kolache Factory COO Dawn Nielsen in a statement.

They also have 30 franchise stores, who are allowed to decide what to do based on community regulations and personal choice.

"We understand this is a scary time, but we are committed to doing our part to protect one another and our economy," Nielsen says. "We appreciate your patience and understanding and hope you will continue to place online orders."

And that would be at kolachefactorytogo.com to schedule carryout, curbside pickup, or delivery.