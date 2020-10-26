New Texas beverage company does ranch water with an extra kick

The ranch water trend shows no signs of stopping, and now there's another new player: Called RancH20, it's a Dallas-based startup specializing in canned cocktails, available in stores on October 21.

RancH2O — which requires a pronunciation note: "Ranch Two Oh" — has mixed cocktails featuring real liquor. The name is a play on the words Ranch and H2O and is named after the flagship product, Ranch Water.

They come in four flavors:

Ranch Water — tequila, soda water, and lime

— tequila, soda water, and lime Classic Marg — tequila, soda water, lime, and orange, sweeter than Ranch Water, not as tart as a regular margarita

— tequila, soda water, lime, and orange, sweeter than Ranch Water, not as tart as a regular margarita Vodka Soda — vodka, soda water, and cranberry

— vodka, soda water, and cranberry Gin Fizz — gin, soda water, and lime

They're packaged in 12-ounce cans, about 150 calories per can, running about 6.5 to 7 percent ABV, which is about the same ABV as a beer.

RancH20 founder Amelia Lettieri says in a statement that she created RancH2O to provide "a real cocktail experience in a convenient package without any question marks. No hidden agenda."

The release places great emphasis on the fact that it's not another hard seltzer but instead contains "real liquor."

According to Food Republic, the alcohol in hard seltzer comes from cold-brewed sugar and runs 4 to 6 percent ABV. As opposed to most clear spirits, which are grain-fermented and have a higher alcohol content. Who knew? Probably every bartender in town, that's who.

"Our cocktails use real liquor — tequila, vodka, and gin — and proof is in the proof. We are proud of our 6.5 to 7 percent ABV," Lettieri says. "You can taste the difference, and canned convenience means nothing if it doesn't taste great."

A Dallas native and graduate of Texas A&M, Lettieri developed her love for the beverage industry while working for a private-equity firm on the acquisition of Carolina Beverage Group, then learned about the consumer packaged goods industry working for 7-Eleven and Sunoco.

Four-packs of Ranch Water, Classic Marg, and Vodka Soda with cranberry are now available in Texas for $15. Gin Fizz will be released in spring 2021.