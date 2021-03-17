Hip Austin property unlocks spot on world's hottest hotel openings 2021

When it comes to hotel openings in 2021, the Marriott’s Moxy Austin-University is in great company.

The 162-room property, which premiered in January at 2552 Guadalupe St. near the University of Texas campus, received a nod from Travel Pulse’s rundown of the world’s 40 most anticipated hotel debuts this year. One much anticipated property in San Antonio and another in Fort Worth also pop up on the list.

“Guest arrivals check in at the bar and receive a cocktail on the house with their room key,” Travel Pulse says of the Moxy Austin. “Guest rooms have walk-in showers and thoughtful storage spaces, but the focal point of the hotel is the see-and-be-seen lobby that demands communal relaxation.”

Moxy Austin is the first Texas location for Marriott’s hip hotel brand. Features include the 24-hour Zombie Taco counter, a cocktail bar, a library, and peg walls instead of closets in guest rooms.

Also receiving a nod from Travel Pulse was the Thompson San Antonio, a 162-room property situated in the Arts District along the River Walk.

“Whether from guest rooms, the rooftop restaurant slated to open in March or the expansive fourth-floor pool deck, guests will take in city views from nearly every point in this brand new hotel tower just steps from the city’s top attractions,” Travel Pulse says of the Thompson San Antonio.

The Thompson San Antonio, part of the Hyatt hotel chain, opened February 25. Highlights include four restaurants and bars, including an eatery from famed local chef Steve McHugh; a 5,000-square-foot spa; high-end amenities in guest rooms (like Saint Liberty Bertie’s Bourbon Whiskey from Austin); and a 2,400-square-foot penthouse equipped with a pool table and a private terrace.

Fort Worth’s Hotel Drover rounds out the Texas presence on the Travel Pulse list. The 200-room property opens March 22 at 200 Mule Alley in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Hotel Drover, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, “pays homage to the city’s cattle ranching heritage,” Travel Pulse says. “Guests can dine on elevated Texas cuisine at 97 West Kitchen & Bar or stroll among the fire pits at outdoor walking paths or explore the cowboy chic touches planned throughout the hotel.”

Highlights of Hotel Drover include oversized tubs in guest rooms, a swimming pool, fire pits, two boutiques (Lucchese Custom Collection and Little White Lies), and more than 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.