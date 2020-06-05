Texas-based Vonlane revs up first luxury bus charters to out-of-state destinations

In response to pandemic-triggered travel interruptions, Dallas-based high-end bus operator Vonlane is expanding its services to include out-of-state charters and in-state parcel shipping.

In a Memorial Day message to customers, Vonlane founder and CEO Alex Danza said the company now offers charter service to destinations across the continental U.S., citing examples like Colorado, Florida, and New Orleans. Danza says this provides long-distance travel when airline flights aren’t an option.

“These bespoke trips allow you to travel privately with your friends, family, and business associates aboard your own Private Jet on Wheels,” Danza wrote. “You name the pickup location, destination, and dates while we handle all of the logistics.”

Vonlane has also rolled out a same-day parcel shipping service in Texas, where packages basically hitch a ride with the motor coaches.

“Need to get something to a loved one, friend, or business associate in Austin, Dallas, or Houston today?” Danza said. “Send it aboard the next Vonlane departure for a flat fee.”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Vonlane halted its city-to-city bus service due to a lack of demand. Some routes returned on May 29, including Dallas-Austin, Dallas-Houston, and Houston-Austin.

In putting its luxury buses back on the road, Vonlane is adopting a number of measures designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, such as limiting the passenger count to 13 by blocking all aisle seats through June 30; requiring passengers and employees to wear face coverings; and checking passengers’ temperatures before boarding.

“As one of our core values, the safety of our passengers, crew, and fellow over-the-road travelers is our top priority,” Danza says in a May 26 release. “In light of the current coronavirus situation, Vonlane is maximizing our efforts to make sure the Vonlane experience is as responsible, safe, and comfortable as our passengers have come to expect.”

Danza says Vonlane hopes to resurrect its Fort Worth, San Antonio, and Oklahoma City routes “as soon as feasible.”