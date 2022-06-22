Bay Area Houston’s laid-back Southern charm, combined with its prime location on Galveston Bay, are just two ingredients in a delectable feast of culture, cuisine, and good old-fashioned family fun.

Discover the four cities that make up the Bay Area and start planning your trip to this waterside gem.

League City

Bayou vibes and Southern charm

Immerse yourself in the beauty of nature by exploring the scenic Clear Creek Paddle Trail by kayak or canoe, and spot wading birds — like the great egret — fishing for their next meal.

Visit Founder’s Square in the Historic District for a charming shopping experience, where each boutique is housed in a beautiful historic home.

Kemah

Exciting amusements and waterfront fun

Get your adrenaline pumping at Kemah Boardwalk. Ride the thrilling wooden rollercoaster, see Galveston Bay from atop the 65-foot-tall Ferris wheel, and experience a heart-pounding speedboat ride on the Boardwalk Beast.

The boardwalk also features an aquarium (where you can even feed and pet stingrays!), live performances, and dining. While you’re here, book a charter boat for a day of fishing, sailing, and soaking up some sunshine.

Seabrook

Nature escapes and spectacular trails

Enjoy sweeping panoramas of Galveston Bay at Pine Gully Park, where kids will love the large playground and adults can relax to the soothing sound of gentle waves. Bring a fishing pole and cast your line from the 1,000-foot-long fishing pier, or simply walk to the end and look for dolphins jumping in the distance.

With an extensive trail system, Seabrook Wildlife Refuge and Park is ideal for hiking, biking, and viewing nature. Search for deer, wading birds, and even alligators in the creeks and bayous.

Nassau Bay

Outer space and scenic strolls

A sophisticated waterfront city, Nassau Bay is also across the street from Space Center Houston, the most popular attraction in the Houston Metro region. Take a tram tour to visit Historic Mission Control, get up close to the enormous Saturn V rocket, and walk beneath a flown SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Stop by Nassau Bay Peninsula Wildlife Park, a 76-acre wetland, for an easy stroll with rewarding views of Clear Lake.

Clear Lake Shores

The yachting capital of Texas

Live a life of leisure while you're here, with waterfront shopping and dining (plus ogling all those huge yachts).

Favorite hangouts for locals and visitors alike include Opus Ocean Grille, Soulfreak Studio Cafe, Skipper’s Cafe, Shafer’s Coastal Cuisine, and Okies YardHouse.

Where to eat

Houston's Bay Area has something for every foodie. For tasty Thai food, try Merlion in the heart of Seabrook, then satisfy your sweet tooth with decadent dessert waffles at Seabrook Waffle Company.

When in Kemah, stop by Tookie’s, a Bay Area staple with mouthwatering burgers, and T-Bone Tom’s, where you can dine like a local under the giant palapa with cold drinks, hot food, and live music.

Mediterraneo Market & Cafe in Nassau Bay offers up Greek classics along with live music and belly dancers on the weekends. In League City, try Craft 96 and Main St. Bistro for imaginative modern twists on your favorite dishes.

Where to stay

From lakefront locales to elegant accommodations, you have plenty of options throughout Bay Area Houston.

South Shore Harbour Resort in League City has stunning views of Clear Lake and a pool with a swim-up bar.

For waterfront lodging just minutes away from Space Center Houston, try the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake.

Seabrook has several quaint bed-and-breakfast options, including the Pelican’s Nest and the Old Parsonage Guest House. Or go traditional with the conveniently located SpringHill Suites.

If you’re staying in Kemah, you can’t beat the Boardwalk Inn, located in the center of the Kemah Boardwalk. It features private balconies boasting spectacular views of the bay.

For more information to plan your ultimate Baycation, scope out Visit Bay Area Houston.