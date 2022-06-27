You don't have to travel too far to experience the “Best Historic Small Town in America” — USA Today has given the honor to Granbury three years in a row, and you can get there in under 90 minutes from Dallas.

And let it be known that Granbury isn’t just for the history buffs, either. With many cultural and culinary musts, as well as Lake Granbury and family-friendly activities, this small town is big on things to do.

Be charmed by history

It will come as no surprise that Granbury prides itself on the preservation of its historic charm and authenticity. That’s where Historic Granbury Square comes in; it’s home to the beautifully restored Hood County Courthouse along with museums and more than 40 one-of-a-kind boutiques and stores housed in historic buildings.

You’ll also have your pick of a dozen restaurants, bars, and eateries in the Square.

An organized Segway tour of the town shows off the local history, or take yourself on your own self-guided scavenger hunt to find Granbury’s 40 Historic Texas Landmarks.

Indulge your inner artiste

With lots of galleries and public art, talented artists, make-and-take studios, and everything in between, Granbury boasts a vibrant art scene.

Part of that scene includes live performances, like Broadway-style musicals from the Granbury Theatre Company at the Granbury Opera House, a gorgeous theater from 1886 that has been completely restored.

Or catch a concert on the new Granbury Live stage, an intimate, 270-seat venue that also hosts other interactive events in addition to must-see music artists.

Fest with the best

Save the date for Granbury’s Harvest Moon Festival of the Arts on October 14-16, a long-running event that celebrates artists, makers, and craftspeople. In addition to gallery booths, you’ll find food, local entertainment, seasonal activities, and wine tastings, all hosted in the Square.

But there's more: The town has festivals and events every single month of the year, including an old-fashioned Fourth of July festival featuring one of the top-rated fireworks shows in America, Memorial Day and Labor Day Weekend fun, and the Lake Granbury Lakefest.

Hop the trail to good taste

If you’re always seeking out how to eat like a local — and like to plan your day around dining — Granbury has you covered with its Foodie Trail.

“Granburyans” selected their top 12 dishes in town, including the Texas trilogy appetizer from 1890 Grille and Lounge, Trash Can Nachos at Brock’s Food and Drink, Restaurant Anise’s lavash with whipped goat cheese and Aleppo honey, and Silver Saddle Saloon’s toasted pretzel ice cream sandwich.

You may also want to put a Saturday tour of Revolver Brewing on your list, then spend the day lounging outside the tap room with food and live music until 6 pm.

