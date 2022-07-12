There’s plenty to love about Lewisville, from its charming and historic downtown to the sparkling lake that’s made for boating, fishing, and water sports. And even better: it’s all within a quick 10-minute jaunt from DFW International Airport.

Plan an outdoor adventure

Lewisville Lake is the crown jewel of the area, and there are abundant ways to enjoy it. Start by swinging a club at Lewisville Lake Park, a 622-acre park on the south shore that has a nine-hole and 18-hole course along with swimming beaches, campgrounds, boat ramps, and a disc golf course.

The lake is also considered the “Urban Bass Fishing Capital of Texas,” so you can’t go wrong spending the day at Safe Harbor Pier 121 Marina on a rented watercraft or with a fishing rod in hand.

If a brunch or dinner lake cruise is more your speed, Sam’s Dock has you covered. They also have boat rentals available, if you prefer to chart your own course.

And there’s not a more fun place to grab a burger and beer than Sneaky Pete's, the "Sunday Funday" headquarters that encompasses four boisterous bars, sand volleyball courts, a giant pool deck, and a carefree attitude.

More outdoor adventures can be found at LLELA (Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area); it’s a nature preserve where you can go fishing, hiking, birding, camping, and paddling, or sign up for guided activities like bird walks, campfires, kayak tours, nature walks, night hikes, and more.

Fest with the best

Lewisville is home to events year-round. During the summer, beat the mid-week slump at The Sounds of Lewisville concert series, hosted in Old Town Lewisville’s Wayne Ferguson Plaza every Tuesday in June and July. The opening act performs at 7 pm, followed by the headliner at 8 pm.

Bring your cowboy hat and boots for Western Days in September, a two-day festival that celebrates the history and spirit of the Wild West with music, food, attractions, and even a World Tamale Eating Championship.

And ring in the holiday season with the Old Town Holiday Stroll in December, a family-friendly event that includes Selfies with Santa, a Motorcycle Toy Run, Huffines Christmas Parade, Elf Scavenger Hunt, and the Lewisville Lights! Tree Lighting ceremony.

Find art (and history) in Old Town

The many charms of Old Town Lewisville are yours for the taking, including its colorful public art displays. There’s an impressive collection of indoor and outdoor pieces that pop up everywhere, from large-scale sculptures and murals to benches, traffic signal boxes, crosswalks, and more.

One of the newer highlights is “Hop Into History,” a collection of six huge jackrabbit sculptures that pay homage to the town’s history and the people who shaped it.

The Lewisville Grand Theater also has a gallery onsite with art shows featuring a wide variety of mediums from local and regional artists.

But you’ll also want to snag tickets to one of the venue’s musicals, plays, or dance performances, including those from Denton County’s long-running Our Productions Theatre Co. and the LakeCities Ballet Theatre.

The theater also presents the Texas Tunes concert series and the Black Box Songwriter Series every year.

For more live entertainment, the Greater Lewisville Community Theatre is another great option and hosts plays and musical theater productions in an intimate, historic venue dating from 1885.

And for food with a side of history, head to the Prairie House Restaurant, which pays homage to its building’s circa-1886 roots while dishing out down-home faves like chicken-fried steak, barbecue, and mesquite-grilled steaks.

Main Street Cafe is another local go-to, with no-frills homestyle cooking.

Arts and culture with a side of nature and festival fun — what's not to love? Find even more ways to love this North Texas getaway at Visit Lewisville.