A dream for active outdoorsy types and rest-and-rechargers alike, Mineral Wells is the perfect place to reconnect with nature.

With three state parks, four lakes, and the Brazos River all close at hand, there’s no shortage of ways to get outdoors. From hiking and biking to horseback riding, paddle boarding, kayaking, fishing, and rock climbing, you can choose your own adventure.

Here are a few ways to fully explore Mineral Wells’ naturescapes.

Hit the trails

From easy, crushed-rock trails to challenging, gravity-defying climbs and everything in between, there are lots of options for hiking and biking.

The Texas Frontier Trails Heritage Park not only hosts outdoor concerts and events, it’s also a great place for rugged biking and some basic hiking with several trails forged into the hills — plus a few history lessons along the way via informational panels.

For a little hidden gem, look for the Bridal Pathway Bridge that extends just beyond the trail and crosses over Pollard Creek.

More hiking and biking can be found at Lake Mineral Wells State Park. Trails clock in at a half-mile to just over two miles and boast both waterfront and backcountry views and wildlife-spotting.

The Lake Mineral Wells Trailway runs along the old historic tracks of the Weatherford, Mineral Wells, and Northwestern Railroad, and has 20 miles of hike, bike, and equestrian trails that venture through the sites of the Western Cross Timbers from Mineral Wells to Weatherford.

Insider tip: Don’t miss the West City Park Hiking Trails in the city’s largest park: West City Park. The humble little trailhead is tucked away on the west side and leads to hilltop hiking trails with incredible views at the top.

About 15 minutes outside of Mineral Wells in Graford, Possum Kingdom Lake has more than 15 miles of trails winding through the surrounding hills. Close by, Possum Kingdom Lake State Park has easy access to 2.5 miles of trails, from scenic woodland and prairie hikes to ones that lead to lake overlooks.

Set up camp

For a more immersive day-to-night experience, pack up the tent, bring the marshmallows, and make camp. Lake Mineral Wells State Park has a number of fully equipped campsites, including equestrian sites. Over at Possum Kingdom Lake State Park, you have options, from primitive camping to sites with water and electricity. The park also hosts glamping cabins with air conditioning.

Rock on

There are very few natural places for rock-climbing in North Texas — and Mineral Wells is one of them! Penitentiary Hollow at Lake Mineral Wells State Park has 20-to-40-foot sandstone walls for climbing and rappelling.

Head for the H2O

For the water lovers, you can have it all — canoeing, kayaking, fishing, paddle boarding, and more— in and around Mineral Wells. At Lake Mineral Wells State Park, these are all on offer and Trailway Trading Post has the rental craft and gear for it. Over in nearby Graford and the Brazos River, Rochelle’s Canoe Rentals has you covered for a day of rowing about.

For the most water-powered options, Possum Kingdom Lake State Park has more than 300 miles of shoreline and many scenic coves that make it perfect for swimming, boating, fishing, scuba diving, snorkeling, jet-skiing, and more, with plenty of rental options available.

Stop and smell the flowers

For a more relaxed pace in nature, head to Clark Gardens with its 35-acres of beautiful gardens, soothing water features, and serene walkways.

Get crazy!

After a day (or days) of being outside, recharge at Crazy Water and see why health-seekers have been coming to the area from across the globe since 1881. The historic property has incredible all-natural mineral water where you can fill up your owns bottles with the good stuff, and even custom-blend your own water. Then, head over to the Crazy Water Bath House for a massage and a soak in the mineral baths.

Learn more about what to do — indoors and out — at Visit Mineral Wells and start planning your weekend of adventure here.