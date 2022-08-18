About an hour due west of Dallas you’ll find Weatherford, a historic town known for its old-school charm and community-oriented ways, along with signature events, beautiful slices of nature, and a shopping district full of boutiques and antique shops.

Here are eight ways in which Weatherford really stands out.

1. It has its own secret garden.

Chandor Gardens is a hidden treasure that's tucked into the historic district. Capturing both the ornate design of ancient Chinese architecture and the elegance of a formal English garden, the 3.5-acre estate has a beautiful, meandering path with fountains and a 30-foot, man-made waterfall along the way.

2. It’s the Peach Capital of Texas.

Peaches are in peak season come July 9, 2022, when the 37th Annual Parker County Peach Festival ushers in all the homemade peach ice cream, cobbler, pie, tea, and smoothies you could want along with a Peach Pedal Bike Ride, live music, and more.

3. It’s also the Cutting Horse Capital of the World.

Home to dozens of professional trainers and hall-of-fame horses, Weatherford is also in close proximity to Silverado, where several National Cutting Horse Association affiliates hold local competitions.

4. It has the country’s longest floating boardwalk.

The Boardwalk at Lake Weatherford clocks in at 4,313 feet long (just under a mile!) and connects East Lake Drive to West Lake Drive across the water. It’s perfect for strolling through nature while listening to the gentle sound of water. You can also stop along the many benches sprinkled throughout the trail.

5. It’s a walk in the park.

There are a number of parks in the city, but one of the most scenic is Holland Lake Park, which also serves as the trailhead to the Town Creek Hike and Bike Trail. Cartwright Park should also be high on your list, as it has the most acreage and features the pretty Sunshine Lake.

6. It has one of the oldest open-air markets in Texas.

First Monday Trade Days have been an institution for more than 155 years, and now you can find almost anything in the outdoor market, from unique gifts to plants, farm and ranch items, antiques, pet supplies, jewelry, second-hand bargains, iron works, crafts, pottery, furniture, collectibles, artwork, and more.

7. It has a Victorian-era home you can stay in.

Located downtown, Angel's Nest is a bed-and-breakfast in a lovely Victorian home that happens to also be a 121-year old historic landmark. Its 10 unique rooms have incredible views and many have oversized Jacuzzi tubs, balconies, and fireplaces.

8. It has sparks flying.

The Fourth of July is extra festive with Spark in the Park, held in Heritage Park. The massive fireworks extravaganza is one of the largest displays in North Texas, and San Antonio country star Mike Ryan will be performing at the 2022 event.

Add your own favorites to this list at Experience Weatherford.