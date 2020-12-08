American Airlines to allow preflight COVID-19 testing at home

American Airlines is offering customers the option to do preflight COVID-19 testing for all U.S. destinations.

Working with LetsGetChecked, an online testing site, the Fort Worth-based airline is expanding access to at-home testing for all flights to U.S. locations that have COVID-19 restrictions, including Puerto Rico.

Tests will be available for purchase on LetsGetChecked beginning December 9, for travel starting December 12. They cost $119.

The at-home test incorporates a nasal swab and PCR lab analysis, with results available as soon as 48 hours upon receipt in the lab.

American Airlines' customer service officer Alison Taylor says in a statement that it's part of an evolving response to the virus.

"We’ve made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions," Taylor says. "As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we’re simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience."

LetsGetChecked introduced an at-home COVID-19 test in May and has shipped more than one million coronavirus tests since the beginning of the pandemic.

The airline will continue to work with LetsGetChecked to expand domestic testing as state testing requirements evolve. Current cities, states, and territories with COVID-19 travel restrictions include:

Alaska

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Chicago

Hawaii

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

New York

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

Vermont

Customers can learn more about LetsGetChecked and all of the airline’s testing partners at aa.com/covid19testing.