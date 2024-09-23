WHEN
Asia Society Texas presents Butterfly Effect: An Evening with Houston Contemporary Dance Company and Open Dance Project, a performance that brings together Houston's two leading contemporary dance companies.
The performances will include an original work by Open Dance Project’s Executive Artistic Director Annie Arnoult that unites the powerhouse of both companies on stage together with a repertory work from each organization, including Houston Contemporary Dance Company’s piece by internationally acclaimed choreographer Yue Yin.
