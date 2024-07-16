Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden presents 12th Anniversary Safari Party & Beer Festival

Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden's 12th Anniversary Safari Party & Beer Festival will feature five new exotic sausages of elk, bison, turtle, camel, and boar, created exclusively for this event. Cooked live-fire, guests will be able to purchase a $30 punch card and take their card around to the five cooking stations set up around the property featuring the exotic sausages, then head up to the bar for a pint of one of the collaboration beers or non-alcoholic option of their choice. There will also be live music by Shinglers, Teddy Long, and JD Casper.