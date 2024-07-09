DAWA & Long Center presents Laughter is Medicine with Tommy Davidson
Photo courtesy of Tommy Davidson
DAWA & Long Center Present will present an evening of culture and comedy with actor/comedian, Tommy Davidson (In Living Color, Black Dynamite, Bamboozled). The event will celebrate the fifth anniversary of DAWA (Diversity Awareness and Wellness in Action).
