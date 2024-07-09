Quantcast

DAWA & Long Center presents Laughter is Medicine with Tommy Davidson

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Tommy Davidson

DAWA & Long Center Present will present an evening of culture and comedy with actor/comedian, Tommy Davidson (In Living Color, Black Dynamite, Bamboozled). The event will celebrate the fifth anniversary of DAWA (Diversity Awareness and Wellness in Action).

WHEN

WHERE

The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://thelongcenter.org/events/laughter-is-medicine-with-special-guest-tommy-davidson/

TICKET INFO

$29-$89
