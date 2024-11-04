The 4th Annual Dogsgiving event raises funds for WAG (Wimberley Adoption Group & Rescue) and Happy Hearts Dog Rescue. Created by 10-year old dog advocate Greyson Sandau, the party features live music, dog tarot readings by Lucky Dog Tarot, and adoptable dogs.

