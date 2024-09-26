Dougherty Arts Center presents 15th Annual Distinguished Artist Veterans Exhibit opening day

ArtSpark Texas presents the 15th annual Distinguished Artist Veterans exhibition, featuring works by 23 military-connected artists from across Texas. Representing every branch of the military, these creative veterans offer a powerful blend of 2D, 3D, and installation pieces that capture their unique perspectives on life, both during and after service. From imagery related to military service to depictions of nature's beauty, this exhibition honors the voices of our veterans and fosters meaningful conversations between civilians and those who have served.

The exhibit will be on display through December 7.