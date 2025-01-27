Entr'acte at Austin Playhouse presents BarLine

Entr’acte at Austin Playhouse will present a special edition of BarLine, a one-of-a-kind musical theatre experience. Artistic Company Member Sarah Zeringue and local artists JP Lopez, Robert Faires, Megan Hudson, and Scottie Ferguson will team up with Entr’acte Co-Producing Artistic Director Adam Roberts (Music Director/Piano), Devin North (Bass), and Andrew Dobos (Drums) for an evening of in-the-moment cabaret.

Hosted by AP Associate Artistic Director and Entr’acte Co-Producing Artistic Director Sarah Fleming Walker, it will be an evening of music, stories, and excitement as songs are put together on the spot.