Entr'acte at Austin Playhouse presents BarLine

Photo courtesy of Entr'acte at Austin Playhouse

Entr’acte at Austin Playhouse will present a special edition of BarLine, a one-of-a-kind musical theatre experience. Artistic Company Member Sarah Zeringue and local artists JP Lopez, Robert Faires, Megan Hudson, and Scottie Ferguson will team up with Entr’acte Co-Producing Artistic Director Adam Roberts (Music Director/Piano), Devin North (Bass), and Andrew Dobos (Drums) for an evening of in-the-moment cabaret.

Hosted by AP Associate Artistic Director and Entr’acte Co-Producing Artistic Director Sarah Fleming Walker, it will be an evening of music, stories, and excitement as songs are put together on the spot.

Austin Playhouse
405 W 22nd St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://austinplayhouse.ticketleap.com/barline/

TICKET INFO

$30-$150

