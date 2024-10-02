Round Rock Public Library presents "History in Focus: People, Politics, and Pivotal Events Through the Lens of Chris Niedenthal" opening reception

"History in Focus" is the first-ever U.S. exhibition of photographs by legendary award-winning European photojournalist Chris Niedenthal. At the opening reception, visitors can meet Niedenthal in person, hear the stories behind his iconic photographs, and enjoy a discussion moderated by Dr. Steven Seegel, Associate Chair of Slavic and Eurasian Studies at UT Austin.

For decades, working as a freelancer photographer for Newsweek, Time magazine, and Der Spiegel, Niedenthal documented pivotal moments in Eastern European history, capturing life under communist regimes, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the region’s evolving political landscape, and the fight for democracy.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 20.