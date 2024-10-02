Quantcast

Round Rock Public Library presents "History in Focus: People, Politics, and Pivotal Events Through the Lens of Chris Niedenthal" opening reception

Jakob Szymczyk

"History in Focus" is the first-ever U.S. exhibition of photographs by legendary award-winning European photojournalist Chris Niedenthal. At the opening reception, visitors can meet Niedenthal in person, hear the stories behind his iconic photographs, and enjoy a discussion moderated by Dr. Steven Seegel, Associate Chair of Slavic and Eurasian Studies at UT Austin.

For decades, working as a freelancer photographer for Newsweek, Time magazine, and Der Spiegel, Niedenthal documented pivotal moments in Eastern European history, capturing life under communist regimes, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the region’s evolving political landscape, and the fight for democracy.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 20.

WHEN

WHERE

Round Rock Public Library - RRPL
200 E Liberty Ave, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA
https://dotdotdotconnect.org/calendar/history-in-focus/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
