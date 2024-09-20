The Amorsima Trio presents Cloudy with a Chance of Ale

Cloudy with a Chance of Ale will be an intimate concert experience that will feel a bit more Rumi with works inspired by the Persian poet, as well as the Sun, Moon, and Clouds. The Amorsima Trio (violin, viola, and cello) will perform works like Jessica Meyers' I Only Speak of the Sun, Jeffrey Mumford's in soft echoes...a world awaits, and Kaija Saariaho's Cloud Trio.

The Amorsima Trio is a boundary-pushing ensemble that redefines the traditional expectations of a string trio. Comprised of violinist Mia Detwiler, violist Michael Capone, and cellist Kourtney Newton, the trio was founded in 2016 through a shared passion for new music.