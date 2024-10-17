The Long Center presents Graham Reynolds Ruins the Holidays

Composer and bandleader Graham Reynolds will burn down the house with his raucous, minor key versions of people's holiday favorites. Spoiling the holiday vibes this year will be special guest and first time ruiner Carolyn Trowbridge (vibraphone).

