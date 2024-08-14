Asian Artists
Indonesian superstar Agnez Mo headlines Asian music festival in Round Rock
Austinites are lucky that music comes to us from everywhere, but one new festival stands out, claiming to be the first outdoor Asian music fest in all of Texas. Called #YAR (Young Asians Represent) Music Festival, it will showcase independent musical acts from Indonesia, Taiwan, Korea, and of course, the United States.
Actually, this unique traveling festival by 1214 Entertainment has taken place in various forms in Austin, New York, and Los Angeles, featuring a few of the same artists, but mostly different lineups. This time, it's at the Round Rock Amp (3701 I 35 N Frontage Rd.), a relatively new venue that opened in April 2022; and this time it's much bigger than past Austin parties.
On November 2 and 3, at least 16 acts are coming together along with a night market — a classic Asian staple for food, crafts, and other vendor goods.
So far a press release only lists one headliner: Indonesian superstar Agnez Mo. She has collected 32.1 million Instagram followers and more than 100 international honors, and has collaborated with Chris Brown, Ciara, and more household names.
Other performers at YAR include:
- Justin Park, a Los Angeles-based Korean American R&B and pop artist
- Kire, from Taipei, Taiwan, known for music production and sleek fashion
- North Star Boys (NSB), a pop band and social media sensation from various Asian countries and backgrounds
- Rei Ami, an alt-pop performer known for viral hits like "Dictator" and "Freak" (with Sub Urban)
- Sunkis, a Chinese American pop and RnB singer with bilingual songs in English and Mandarin like "Trust Me"
- Tiffany Day, a Chinese-American independent artist known for covering popular songs, with a debut album coming in September
Some of the acts are local, including rising Austin star Promqueen, a second-generation Vietnamese pop singer who stands out in a white bob and elaborate outfits and makeup. As KUTX's May Artist of the Month, she discussed some of the themes behind her June 2024 album, szn two, with the station: "I’m telling my own story, not speaking for the whole culture, and my queer identity[;] these are identities that I’m learning about myself and tapping into and not being afraid to do it, you know?”