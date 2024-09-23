The University of Texas Wind Ensemble & Butler School of Music present Triathlon & Circus Maximus

The University of Texas Wind Ensemble & Butler School of Music present a concert featuring John Corigliano's Triathlon (2020), featuring saxophone soloist Stephen Page, and Symphony No. 3, Circus Maximus (2004), marking the 20th anniversary of the piece's world premiere.

