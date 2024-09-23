Quantcast

The University of Texas Wind Ensemble & Butler School of Music present Triathlon & Circus Maximus

Photo courtesy of The University of Texas Wind Ensemble

The University of Texas Wind Ensemble & Butler School of Music present a concert featuring John Corigliano's Triathlon (2020), featuring saxophone soloist Stephen Page, and Symphony No. 3, Circus Maximus (2004), marking the 20th anniversary of the piece's world premiere.

WHEN

WHERE

The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://my.thelongcenter.org/3811

TICKET INFO

$10-$35

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
