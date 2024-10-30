Quantcast

24th Annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk & Expo

eventdetail
Kidus Solomon

At the Mighty Texas Dog Walk & Expo, pet owners and their dogs can fetch tons of dog-centric freebies, play your pup’s favorite games, stroll Camp Mabry’s scenic Parade Grounds, and snatch giant gaudy “gold” trophies.

At the Mighty Texas Dog Walk & Expo, pet owners and their dogs can fetch tons of dog-centric freebies, play your pup’s favorite games, stroll Camp Mabry’s scenic Parade Grounds, and snatch giant gaudy “gold” trophies.

WHEN

WHERE

Camp Mabry
2200 W 35th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://www.mightytexasdogwalk.org/

TICKET INFO

$30-$110

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.