24th Annual Mighty Texas Dog Walk & Expo

At the Mighty Texas Dog Walk & Expo, pet owners and their dogs can fetch tons of dog-centric freebies, play your pup’s favorite games, stroll Camp Mabry’s scenic Parade Grounds, and snatch giant gaudy “gold” trophies.
WHEN
WHERE
Camp Mabry
2200 W 35th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://www.mightytexasdogwalk.org/
TICKET INFO
$30-$110
