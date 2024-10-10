25th Annual Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas Buddy Walk

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas Buddy Walk® unites the Central Texas Down syndrome community in the largest gathering and fundraiser of its kind to raise funds for programming all year long.

The Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas Buddy Walk® unites the Central Texas Down syndrome community in the largest gathering and fundraiser of its kind to raise funds for programming all year long.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.