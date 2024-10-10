25th Annual Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas Buddy Walk
The Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas Buddy Walk® unites the Central Texas Down syndrome community in the largest gathering and fundraiser of its kind to raise funds for programming all year long.
Reunion Ranch
850 Co Rd 255, Georgetown, TX 78633, USA
https://www.ds-stride.org/dsactbuddywalk
$3-$21
