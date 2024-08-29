Quantcast

38th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Casey Woods Photography

The 38th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour is a self-guided, curated tour showcases both new builds and newly renovated homes designed by local, best-in-field architects. The tour will feature nine diverse homes in and around Austin.

The 38th Annual AIA Austin Homes Tour is a self-guided, curated tour showcases both new builds and newly renovated homes designed by local, best-in-field architects. The tour will feature nine diverse homes in and around Austin.

WHEN

WHERE

AIA Austin
801 W 12th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://aiaaustin.org/homes-tour-2024/

TICKET INFO

$10-$125
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.