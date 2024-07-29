The Trail of Lights Foundation presents the 60th Austin Trail of Lights, powered by H-E-B. Zilker Park is transformed with over two million lights, 65+ displays, 30 food trucks, two entertainment stages, 50 private holiday parties and interactive experiences throughout the park.

