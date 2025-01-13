Quantcast

A Taste of Ireland: The Irish Music & Dance Sensation

Photo courtesy of A Taste of Ireland

Performed by former World Irish dance champions, and featuring dancers from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, A Taste of Ireland transports the audience through the story of Ireland’s tumultuous history delivered with a pint of Irish wit. World-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, live a capella tap battles, and heartwarming storytelling.

Featuring revamped classics of "Danny Boy," "Tell Me Ma," "Wild Rover," and more well-known songs, the show’s reimagined contemporary score blossoms alongside the brash Irish charm of the live dance cast.

The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://thelongcenter.org/events/a-taste-of-ireland/

