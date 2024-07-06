Quantcast

aGLIFF and Austin Pride present Chicago

Photo courtesy of Miramax

aGLIFF and Austin Pride have partnered up to present an Austin Pride Week screening of the 2002 musical sensation, Chicago, starring Renée Zelweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, and Queen Latifah .

The evening begins with DJ Tony Castro and a special Chicago-themed drag performance by Nadine Hughes and friends. Guests can grab something to eat from one of the on-site food trucks and something cold to drink from Meanwhile.

aGLIFF will be on site with a special PRISM 37 badge price for the annual LGBTQ+ Film Festival, beginning August 21. Plus, Gorg! Welless & Aesthetics will be providing free consults.

This is an outdoor screening; guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to spread out on Meanwhile’s astro turf. Seating is general admission and on a first come, first served basis.

WHEN

WHERE

Meanwhile Brewing
3901 Promontory Point Dr, Austin, TX 78744, USA
https://www.agliff.org/queer-spectrum/2024/8/5/chicago-an-official-austin-pride-event

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
