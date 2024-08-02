aGLIFF presents Prism 37

aGLIFF will present Prism 37, taking place throughout Austin with screenings, events, Q&As, and more. This year’s lineup boasts over 20 feature films from eight countries, including four U.S. premieres, two retrospective screenings, and more.

The festival will feature the hometown debut of Rent Free, directed by Austin filmmaker Fernando Andrés on its opening night. Other headliners include dueling sports-themed Centerpiece Narratives: Riley, about a high school football star, and Rivière, a French film about a 17-year-old girl on her journey to become a professional hockey player; as well as the world premiere of American Schemers on closing night.

There will also be retrospective screenings like the 20th anniversary showing of Saved!, and the 45th Anniversary screening of Jean Rollin’s French horror film, Fascination.

The festival will take place mostly at Galaxy Theatres Austin, with additional screenings at AFS Cinema, Violet Crown Cinema, and Alamo Drafthouse Mueller. For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.