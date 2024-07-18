American Artists Project presents Use Your Voice, Use Your Vote

American Artists Project presents a two-part event where they will discuss the importance of using one's voice and one's vote in shaping the community.

The first concert will feature an emotional theatrical presentation of selected scenes from the play Barbara Jordan: One Voice by Frenchie Davis, who will also perform songs with the Christopher Spivey and Company gospel choir. Indian-American musician Nagavalli will be collaborating with musicians to bring her rich, soulful "Eastern Soul" music to life on stage.

The part two of the event will feature the trailblazing dance group the Rollettes , Columbian Funk group Superfónicos, SOCO Women's Chorus, Chorus Austin, and more.