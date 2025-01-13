An Evening with Patrick Hinds: Laughs, Drinks & Drama

Patrick Hinds (co-host of the podcasts True Crime Obsessed and Golden Girls Deep Dive Podcast) will present Laughs, Drinks & Drama, his one-of-a-kind storytelling event. This time he’s mashing up a hilariously disastrous evening he spent with Golden Girls icon Bea Arthur (he loved her, she hated him) with the unexpected arrival of his newborn daughter. And when the show is over (about 50 minutes), Hinds will meet audience members at the venue bar for cocktails, pictures, and laughs. And as a special treat, Bea Arthur impersonator Jason B. Schmidt appears via video as Bea from beyond the grave.