Ao5 Gallery presents Gabe Leonard: "The Last Stop"

Gabe Leonard is a "Cinematic Artist" and has been producing highly sought-after works for over 25 years. The signature techniques of his oil paintings incorporate expressive runs and drips with figurative and landscape painting traditions. Continuously utilizing experimental approaches, Leonard captures rich moods and atmosphere in a style imbued with emotion. His subjects seem to come alive with dynamic energy, mystery and narrative intrigue, resulting in paintings that are as timeless as they are entertaining.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their finest western wear for a chance to win a special hand-embellished book set from Gabe himself.