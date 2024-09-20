Quantcast

ARCOS presents Menstruator/ Rhythm & Grooves

Photo courtesy of ARCOS

ARCOS presents a double bill of new dance works: Kelly Goetz’s Menstruator combines clowny-burlesque, dance, and mindfulness to explore the stigmatized menstrual cycle; and Ciceley Fullylove’s Rhythm & Grooves merges social and club dance with contact improvisation to pursue unison from within our own authentic grooves.

WHEN

WHERE

CRASHBOX
5305 Bolm Rd UNIT 12, Austin, TX 78721, USA
https://events.humanitix.com/arcos-presents-menstruator-rhythm-and-grooves?c=culture-map

TICKET INFO

$15

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
