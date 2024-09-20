ARCOS presents Menstruator/ Rhythm & Grooves

ARCOS presents a double bill of new dance works: Kelly Goetz’s Menstruator combines clowny-burlesque, dance, and mindfulness to explore the stigmatized menstrual cycle; and Ciceley Fullylove’s Rhythm & Grooves merges social and club dance with contact improvisation to pursue unison from within our own authentic grooves.

