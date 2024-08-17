Art For The People Gallery presents "Grit to Greatness" opening reception

WHEN
What does it take for an artist to elevate their art so they are exhibiting in a fine art gallery? Art for the People Gallery will bring art lovers on the artistic journey with the 38+ Austin artists participating in “Grit to Greatness.” The exhibition highlights the artist's journey and the courage it takes to share their work.
Art for the People Gallery will donate a percentage of sales to the nonprofit Dress for Success, whose platform is about empowering women to achieve economic independence.
Admission is free.