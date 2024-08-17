Quantcast

Art For The People Gallery presents "Grit to Greatness" opening reception

Graphic designed by Hallie Rae Ward

What does it take for an artist to elevate their art so they are exhibiting in a fine art gallery? Art for the People Gallery will bring art lovers on the artistic journey with the 38+ Austin artists participating in “Grit to Greatness.” The exhibition highlights the artist's journey and the courage it takes to share their work.

Art for the People Gallery will donate a percentage of sales to the nonprofit Dress for Success, whose platform is about empowering women to achieve economic independence.

WHEN

WHERE

Art For The People Gallery
2801 S I-35 Frontage Rd Suite #130, Austin, TX 78741, USA
https://shopartforthepeoplegallery.com/collections/grit-to-greatness-original-art-exhibition

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

