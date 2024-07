Before the concert, Berry, a respected Brahms scholar, will explore the political and personal implications of Brahms’ writing, illustrated by musical examples.

Artistic Directors Geoffrey Herd and Anna Petrova present a recital crafted in collaboration with renowned Yale Musicologist, Paul Berry. The program centers around Brahms’ G Major Violin Sonata.

