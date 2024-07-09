ATX Chamber Music and Jazz presents Hard Tango with JP Jofre featuring Ensemble ATX

ATX Chamber Music and Jazz will present a romantic evening of tango music with Grammy-award nominated composer and bandoneon virtuoso, JP Jofre. The night will feature chocolate, red wine, and cocktails. The evening will include speed dating and other activities.

