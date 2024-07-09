Quantcast

ATX Chamber Music and Jazz presents Hard Tango with JP Jofre featuring Ensemble ATX

Photo by Dalmira Quiroga

ATX Chamber Music and Jazz will present a romantic evening of tango music with Grammy-award nominated composer and bandoneon virtuoso, JP Jofre. The night will feature chocolate, red wine, and cocktails. The evening will include speed dating and other activities.

WHEN

WHERE

Assembly Hall
1121 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://atxmusic.com/concerts/hard-tango/

TICKET INFO

$95-$170

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
