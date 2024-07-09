ATX Chamber Music and Jazz presents Hard Tango with JP Jofre featuring Ensemble ATX
Photo by Dalmira Quiroga
ATX Chamber Music and Jazz will present a romantic evening of tango music with Grammy-award nominated composer and bandoneon virtuoso, JP Jofre. The night will feature chocolate, red wine, and cocktails. The evening will include speed dating and other activities.
WHEN
WHERE
Assembly Hall
1121 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://atxmusic.com/concerts/hard-tango/
TICKET INFO
$95-$170
