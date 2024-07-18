ATX Chamber Music and Jazz presents Secrets of Stradivarius with Ensemble ATX and Friends

The 18th century marked the pinnacle of violin design and craftsmanship, with Italy emerging as the cradle of this art, producing instruments of unparalleled sonority and beauty that remain coveted to this day. ATX Music brings together some of the nation’s most distinguished musicians for a performance on a collection of these masterpieces.

Before the concert, attendees can get an up-close look at the instruments, revealing their intricate craftsmanship and storied past. The collection will include examples by Stradivarius, Amati, Guarneri, Bergonzi, and others. Before and after the concert, enjoy fine wines, craft cocktails, and gourmet appetizers, available for purchase.