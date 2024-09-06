Austin Cantorum presents Bedtime Stories

Austin Cantorum and storytellers from Testify will present an evening of grown-up bedtime stories and music. Through powerful real life experiences and curated choral music, the concert will reflect on the nature of bedtime stories and how they've shaped lives for the better.

The concert will feature choral selections from Craig Hella Johnson, Tara Mack, J.S. Bach, Aimee Jensen, Eric Whitacre, and more. The event will also include a book donation drive as part of the event to benefit the Women's Storybook Project of Texas. Guests are encourage to bring a new copy of their favorite storybooks to donate to families in need.