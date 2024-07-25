Austin Classical Guitar presents ACG Originals: Journey with Matt Hinsley, Justin Jay Hines, and Joe Williams

Austin Classical Guitar will present an all-original show by Matt Hinsley, inspired by their season theme of GIVE and author Joseph Campbell’s exploration of the myth of the hero’s journey. Through music and stories, Hinsley will reflect on some of the pivotal moments that have marked his 28 years with ACG.

Joining Hinsley on stage will be two very important people from his personal journey: Justin Jay Hines, an A-list percussionist and Matt’s former college roommate, and Joe Williams, ACG Artistic Director and longtime friend and collaborator, on bass.