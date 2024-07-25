Quantcast

Austin Classical Guitar presents ACG Originals: Journey with Matt Hinsley, Justin Jay Hines, and Joe Williams

Photo by Arlen Nydam

Austin Classical Guitar will present an all-original show by Matt Hinsley, inspired by their season theme of GIVE and author Joseph Campbell’s exploration of the myth of the hero’s journey. Through music and stories, Hinsley will reflect on some of the pivotal moments that have marked his 28 years with ACG.

Joining Hinsley on stage will be two very important people from his personal journey: Justin Jay Hines, an A-list percussionist and Matt’s former college roommate, and Joe Williams, ACG Artistic Director and longtime friend and collaborator, on bass.

WHEN

WHERE

The Rosette
3908 Avenue B Suite 116, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://austinclassicalguitar.org/event/acg-originals-journey-with-matt-hinsley-friends/?event=35656

TICKET INFO

$39-$81
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
