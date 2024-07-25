Austin Classical Guitar presents Live at The Rosette: Bokyung Byun
Photo by Molly Pan
Austin Classical Guitar will present an evening with Korean classical guitarist Bokyung Byun, who makes her Austin debut. Renowned for her immaculate technique and sophisticated musicianship, Bokyung has captivated audiences worldwide.
