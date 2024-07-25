Quantcast

Austin Classical Guitar presents Live at The Rosette: Bokyung Byun

Photo by Molly Pan

Austin Classical Guitar will present an evening with Korean classical guitarist Bokyung Byun, who makes her Austin debut. Renowned for her immaculate technique and sophisticated musicianship, Bokyung has captivated audiences worldwide.

WHEN

WHERE

The Rosette
3908 Avenue B Suite 116, Austin, TX 78751, USA
TICKET INFO

$39-$81
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
