Austin Film Society presents Pan African Film Festival

Austin Film Society welcomes Los Angeles’ famed Pan African Film Festival for its second annual Austin series, presenting a selection of 10 festival favorites.

Established in 1992 by Hollywood veterans Danny Glover, the late Ja’Net DuBois (Good Times), and Ayuko Babu (Executive Director), the Pan African Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has remained dedicated to the promotion of Black stories and images through the exhibition of film, visual art, and other creative expression.

The weekend of features and shorts will start with the opening night film, the Austin premiere of the new documentary, Luther: Never Too Much, about the life and career of Luther Vandross, which will be followed by a reception in the AFS Cinema lobby.

The program also includes the Texas premiere of A Wu-Tang Experience: Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Exhibiting Forgiveness, starring André Holland and Andra Day.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.