Austin Ghost Tours and Scottish Rite Theater presents Real Ghosts: A Halloween Adventure

Photo courtesy of Austin Ghost Tours

The Original Austin Ghost Tours, Haunted Texas spent years collecting proof of the unexplainable and for the first time will be sharing their extensive knowledge and undeniable evidence with the public in a Halloween event taking place in Austin’s oldest and most haunted theater.

This event is not for those who are afraid of ghosts, have taphophobia (fear of being buried alive) or claustrophobia, or can't tolerate extreme darkness or flashing lights.

Groups leave every 20 minutes so participants must arrive 15 minutes early. No alcohol, no refunds, and reschedules are allowed. Parking is free.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Scottish Rite Theater
207 W 18th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.atxtheatre.org/events/ghost-tours

TICKET INFO

$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
