Austin Ghost Tours and Scottish Rite Theater presents Real Ghosts: A Halloween Adventure

The Original Austin Ghost Tours, Haunted Texas spent years collecting proof of the unexplainable and for the first time will be sharing their extensive knowledge and undeniable evidence with the public in a Halloween event taking place in Austin’s oldest and most haunted theater.

This event is not for those who are afraid of ghosts, have taphophobia (fear of being buried alive) or claustrophobia, or can't tolerate extreme darkness or flashing lights.

Groups leave every 20 minutes so participants must arrive 15 minutes early. No alcohol, no refunds, and reschedules are allowed. Parking is free.