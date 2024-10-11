The 2024 Austin Jewish Film Festival will feature three world premieres, Q&A events with filmmakers from around the globe, and parties.

The program will include opening night film Guns and Moses,with visiting filmmaker and screenwriter, Sal Litvak; the world premiere of Seeds for Change, made by Austin's Mike O'Krent; the new comedy Yaniv, with a Yaniv Popup Club, based on a popular Hasidic card game, following the screening; and the closing night film, Dani Menkin's new documentary Colleyville.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.