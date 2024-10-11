Quantcast

Austin Jewish Film Festival

Photo courtesy of Austin Jewish Film Festival

The 2024 Austin Jewish Film Festival will feature three world premieres, Q&A events with filmmakers from around the globe, and parties.

The program will include opening night film Guns and Moses,with visiting filmmaker and screenwriter, Sal Litvak; the world premiere of Seeds for Change, made by Austin's Mike O'Krent; the new comedy Yaniv, with a Yaniv Popup Club, based on a popular Hasidic card game, following the screening; and the closing night film, Dani Menkin's new documentary Colleyville.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.

WHEN

WHERE

Dell JCC
7300 Hart Ln, Austin, TX 78731, USA
https://austinjff.org/event-calendar/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
