Austin Opera presents The Manchurian Candidate

The 2024–2025 Austin Opera season opens with The Manchurian Candidate, an adaptation of Richard Condon’s 1959 political thriller by Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell, the same Pulitzer-Prize-winning team that created Silent Night. The complex and gripping story of patriotism, corruption, political ambition, and eleventh-hour self-sacrifice will make its return after its 2016 Austin debut.

Sgt. Raymond Shaw is a U.S. soldier and war hero caught in a web of political intrigue. Unbeknownst to him, at the center of the web is his own mother Eleanor. Also caught in the intrigue is Shaw’s former girlfriend, Jocelyn, and her father, Senator Johnny Iselin. Captain Ben Marco, Shaw’s war buddy, realizes Shaw has been brainwashed into being an unwitting "sleeper assassin." Marco leads the thrilling chase to the opera’s conclusion to prevent the assassination of Shaw’s most high-profile target, a presidential candidate.