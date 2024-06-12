Austin Opera presents Verdi's Requiem

In celebration of Timothy Myers’ 2023 appointment as the Sarah and Ernest Butler Music Director, Austin Opera will launch a new series: Opera Unleashed: Epic Masterpieces with Timothy Myers. It will offer a series of company premieres over the coming seasons featuring some of the most historically significant works composed for the operatic voice.

First up is the company premiere of one of the canon’s most thrilling masterpieces, Verdi’s Requiem. It is a monumental work for the human voice. Three star singers will make their Austin Opera debuts: soprano Leah Crocetto and tenor Limmie Pulliam, joined by bass Wei Wu. The Austin Opera Chorus will team up with the professional members of Chorus Austin under the leadership of Austin Opera Chorus Conductor Cina Crisara.