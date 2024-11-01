Austin Parks Foundation presents Movies in the Park: The Grinch

Austin Parks Foundation will present their last Movies in the Park event of 2024, The Grinch (2018). Guests can stop by before the movie for some holiday crafts by Painting Pandas, snuggle some puppies and take pictures with Santa Paws from the Austin Humane Society, visit with sponsors, and enjoy activities and goodies. The movie will be begin at dusk.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Dogs, picnics, and lawn chairs are welcome. Alcoholic beverages, glass and styrofoam are not permitted in the park.